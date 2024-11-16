Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $272.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $212.28 and a 12 month high of $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

