Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.76.

NYSE:APD opened at $317.10 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

