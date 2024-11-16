Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.39. 372,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 154,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

