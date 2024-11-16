Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 830,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 61.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Nomura by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 492,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. 591,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
