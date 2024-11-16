Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 830,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 61.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Nomura by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 492,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. 591,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMR

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.