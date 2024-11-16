NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 168460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

