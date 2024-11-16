Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 376626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Nidec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

