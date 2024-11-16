Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,035,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

UBER stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.