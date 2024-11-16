NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.95-11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.950-11.150 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

