NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 936,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,439,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,245,000 after buying an additional 372,766 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 71,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.