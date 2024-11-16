Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Nevada King Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NKG traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.57. Nevada King Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.46.

Get Nevada King Gold alerts:

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.