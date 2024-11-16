Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Nevada King Gold Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NKG traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.57. Nevada King Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.46.
Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).
Nevada King Gold Company Profile
Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada King Gold
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.