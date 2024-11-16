Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:NKG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. 91,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,947. The company has a market cap of C$101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.57. Nevada King Gold has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

Get Nevada King Gold alerts:

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.