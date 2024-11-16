Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,183,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 9,207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NLST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 1,644,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,378. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 852.20%. The company had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

