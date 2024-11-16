Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Boeing worth $201,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $140.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.