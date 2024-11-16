Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $169,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $222.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.28 and a 52-week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

