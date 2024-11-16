Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 7,499 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $129,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

HON stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

