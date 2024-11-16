Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $333,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,481.92. The trade was a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $692,226.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,827.94. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,821 shares of company stock worth $4,776,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 490,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after buying an additional 469,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Natera by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,343,000 after acquiring an additional 413,468 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

