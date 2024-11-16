Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.57 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 10.82 ($0.14). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 11.14 ($0.14), with a volume of 150,823 shares.

Nanoco Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.41 million, a PE ratio of 278.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

