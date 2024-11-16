N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 4127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

N-able Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the second quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 815,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 664,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in N-able by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 371,013 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in N-able by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,146,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in N-able by 1,041.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

