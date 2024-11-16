MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,209 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,463,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after purchasing an additional 969,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,427,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 870,856 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

