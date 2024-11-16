MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 35.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

