MQS Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 40,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.3% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $53.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.