MQS Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $33,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
View Our Latest Report on Clean Energy Fuels
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Energy Fuels
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.