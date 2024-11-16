MQS Management LLC Invests $161,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after purchasing an additional 917,565 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $532,700.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $528,022.08. This trade represents a 50.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $173,246.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,755.22. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock worth $1,857,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

