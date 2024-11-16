Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Lowered by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $573.38. 1,622,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,631. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.