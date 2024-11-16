Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

