Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1,397.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $49,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.63 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.29.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.