Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,717.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,921 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $124,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,361,000 after buying an additional 724,907 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,770,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $264.54 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

