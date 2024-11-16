Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $315.72 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14,635.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972,855 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.15% of Fortive worth $315,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FTV opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 17.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock worth $14,261,051. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

