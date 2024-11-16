Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

