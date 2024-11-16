Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires 350,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up about 2.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Crown Castle worth $100,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,333,000 after purchasing an additional 391,127 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 19.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,632,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,635,000 after purchasing an additional 428,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 95.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

