Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MUFG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 3,821,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 662,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

