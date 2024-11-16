Miramar Capital LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $534.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.