Michelle R. Ryan Sells 2,800 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

