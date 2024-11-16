Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.55 and a 200 day moving average of $266.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

