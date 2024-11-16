Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 830.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 112,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

MAA opened at $158.09 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

