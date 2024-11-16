Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 62.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $573.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $856.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $826.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

