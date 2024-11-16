Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.2% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 130,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 80.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 17.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $20,230,710. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

