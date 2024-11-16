Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Gregory Shawn Johnson Buys 100,000 Shares

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Shawn Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Metallic Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.
Metallic Minerals Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of MMG stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.28.
