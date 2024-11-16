Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Gregory Shawn Johnson Buys 100,000 Shares

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Shawn Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Metallic Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Metallic Minerals Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of MMG stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.28.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

