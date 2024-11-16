Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming comprises approximately 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 4.96% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTA. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTA stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

