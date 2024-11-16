Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $246.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average of $228.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.06 and a twelve month high of $257.26.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

