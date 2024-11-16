Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

