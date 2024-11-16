MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,880.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,039.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,837.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

