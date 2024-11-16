MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

MDU stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

