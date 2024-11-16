MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.
MDU Resources Group Price Performance
MDU stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
