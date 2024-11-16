Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 2,824 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.0% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

