Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $309.64 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.60 and a 12 month high of $312.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $564.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

