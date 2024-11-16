Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 20,773 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

EFV stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

