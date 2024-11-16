Matthew Glickman Sells 30,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $678,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,358.20. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QuinStreet Stock Down 2.4 %

QuinStreet stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 880.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research raised their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

