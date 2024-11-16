MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 550,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,063,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

MassRoots Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

