Mary A. Tidlund Sells 1,000 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $29,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,963. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CompX International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.76. CompX International Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CompX International’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 118.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIX

CompX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.