Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $108.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after buying an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

